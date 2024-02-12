Weather Alert: Flood Watch issued for much of Georgia, including Gwinnett, Walton and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the local area through 7 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the NWS, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Get additional safety tips at this link.

Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

According to the hourly forecast for the local area, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue overnight and through the day tomorrow.

You can keep up with the current radar at this link.

