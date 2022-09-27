Weather Alert: High Fire Danger this afternoon and evening

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) – The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of Hire Fire Danger conditions this afternoon into the evening for much of north and central Georgi, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. This is due to low relative humidities.

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north-northwest around 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. The National Weather Service