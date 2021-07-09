Weather alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walton and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton and surrounding counties until 3:15 p.m. today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

Areas impacted include:Rockdale County in north central Georgia… DeKalb County in north central Georgia… South central Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… North central Henry County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Walton County in north central Georgia… South central Fulton County in north central Georgia… Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia… Central Newton County in north central Georgia…

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Redan to College Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Decatur, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, East Point, Forest Park, College Park, Clarkston, Morrow, Hapeville, Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Pine Lake and Jersey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.