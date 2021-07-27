Weather Alert: Significant Weather Advisory for the local area

The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather advisory for western Walton and northeastern Newton counties until 8:45 p.m. At 9.15 PM EDT…a strong thunderstorm was over Youth, or 8 miles west of Monroe. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind…frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monroe, Covington, Loganville, Social Circle, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Between, Jersey, Herndonville, Gum Creek and Youth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.