Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement warns of strong thunderstorms until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of a strong thunderstorm that will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, south central Barrow, west central Morgan, southeaster Gwinnett, Walton and northeastern Newton counties through 8 p.m….

At 725 PM EDT…a strong thunderstorm was near Monroe…moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind…frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light…unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Snellville, Loganville, Social Circle, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Newborn, Bethlehem, Mansfield, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Windsor, Nicholasville, Big Haynes Creek Park, Pannell and Rosebud.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder…you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE… MAX WIND GUST…40MPH