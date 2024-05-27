Weather Alert Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 9:54 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Rockdale County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Barrow County in north central Georgia… Southeastern DeKalb County in north central Georgia… Southern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… Southeastern Henry County in north central Georgia… Walton County in north central Georgia… Newton County in north central Georgia… Until 945 AM EDT. At 908 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stone Mountain to near Magnet to near Locust Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Lawrenceville, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Auburn, Stone Mountain, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Bethlehem, Mansfield, and Between. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. National Weather Service

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 2:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service is warning of strong storms for Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to Weather.com, strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Oconee, Barrow, central Forsyth, eastern Gwinnett, Banks, northwestern Clarke, northern Walton, Hall, Jackson and Madison Counties through 730 AM EDT…

At 659 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Pinefield Crossroads to near Lawrenceville, and moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include… Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Commerce, Cumming, Homer, Danielsville, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Snellville, Suwanee, Buford, Loganville, Braselton, Auburn, Flowery Branch, Dacula, and Oakwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

