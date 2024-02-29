Weather Alert: Urgent severe Thunderstorm Warning extended until 5 p.m.

UPDATED WARNING

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m.… Southeastern Rockdale County in north central Georgia… Morgan County in north central Georgia… Central Henry County in north central Georgia… Southern Walton County in north central Georgia… Northeastern Butts County in central Georgia… Northern Jasper County in central Georgia… Newton County in north central Georgia…

Until 500 PM EST.

At 412 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gum Creek to Magnet to Eagles Landing, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Madison, Stockbridge, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Newborn, Mansfield, Shady Dale, Buckhead, Jersey, Georgia International Horse Park, Stewart, Turtle Cove, Ola, and Worthville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

INITIAL WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton County and the following areas until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon – Rockdale County in north central Georgia… DeKalb County in north central Georgia… East central Douglas County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… Northern Henry County in north central Georgia… Central Walton County in north central Georgia… Clayton County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia… Central Newton County in north central Georgia…

Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Douglasville, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Peachtree Corners, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, and Clarkston.

“At 326 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lilburn to Clarkston to Cascade Heights to Campbellton, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

