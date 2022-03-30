Weather Alert: Wind and Fire Danger Wednesday before strong storm potential early Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory as well as a High Fire Alert for Wednesday for portions of east central, north central, northeast and northwest Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding Counties. Isolated storms are expected between 2 and 6 a.m. on Thursday. There is a risk for some of the storms to be strong

The Wind Advisory remains in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 8 a.m. Thursday.

WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. National Weather Service

High Fire Danger conditions this afternoon through the evening for north and central Georgia due to strong winds.

Sustained winds of 12 to 23 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 29 to 40 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25 percent. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. National Weather Service