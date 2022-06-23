West Walton All-Stars 6U return to the World Series Championship

Team needs a little help to make it to the World Series Championship in New Orleans next month

Contributed photo

After returning last year as World Series Champions, another West Walton All-Stars 6U baseball team is headed to New Orleans to again compete in the World Series tournament on July 13.

“These boys have worked so hard the last few weeks to earn this opportunity. They went undefeated and brought home the championship at the Sub-State and State tournaments, now they are ready for the opportunity to play some more ball and hopefully bring home another World Series Title for Walton County,” said the team’s associate coach Corey Ward.

Last year, the West Walton All-Stars 6U baseball team returned home from New Orleans champions. This summer, West Walton is hoping to do it again for back-to-back championships. But they need a little help to get there.

Wesley Spires has created a Gofundme page to help the families with the expenses it requires to take the team to New Orleans. If you are interested in supporting the hometown boys’ dreams come true, you can check out the Gofundme page.

Let’s go West Walton!! 2022 Team

Jet O’leary #2

Mason Spires #17

Grayson Paul #2

Brantley Sheppard #44

Camden Lemmonds #7

Dominic Riggins #21

Zane Fryslie #33

Walker Ward #5

Jackson Severance #12

Stephen Davis #13

Beckett Lanier#15

Ryder Wilson #10

Here is the link to the Gofundme Account if you are able to help the team go to the World Series.