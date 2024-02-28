Woman arrested in Gwinnett County after social media video shows child in trunk of vehicle

12-Year-old was holding onto a bassinet being transported in the trunk

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 28, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police report an arrest has been made following a social media video showing a child in the trunk of a grey passenger car.

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

According to the press release, “On Sunday, February 25, an officer assigned to the West Precinct took a report from a woman who wanted to report a video she had recently seen on social media. In the video, a child is seen in the trunk of a Dodge passenger car as it is being driven on a roadway. The video referenced ‘Gwinnett County, but it was unclear exactly where it was filmed or when the incident occurred. There was a large object in the trunk along with the child. An out-of-state license plate was displayed on the back of the vehicle.”

GCPD say a detective assigned to the Special Victims Unit following up on the incident was able to see the the same vehicle in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Shackleford Road in unincorporated Duluth on the same day. In the images, the child could be seen in the vehicle’s trunk.

The owner was identified and met with her on Feb. 27 at her home in Duluth. The item in the trunk was a baby bassinet recently purchased through an online marketplace advertisement. The 12-year-old boy was sitting in the trunk to help hold the item in place.

Diana Denise Shaffer, 36, of Duluth was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct and a Seat Belt Violation. She was booked into the Gwinnett County jail and her son was temporarily placed in the custody of a family member until she bonded out of jail earlier this morning.

