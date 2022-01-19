You can now order free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests through the government to be delivered by USPS

Starting today, every home in the U.S. can order four at home tests to be shipped to your mailing address. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order #44 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days and they will begin shipping at the end of the month.

You can get your order in from today so you can have them when you need them. They will be delivered to your mailing address via the United States Postal Service.

You can order by clicking or tapping on the link below.

Order Free At-Home Tests

If you need a COVID-⁠19 test immediately, see other testing resources at this link for free testing locations in the area. On Thursdays, you can get a test through Metro Atlanta Free Testing at the new Monroe Police Department.