Your Pie in Loganville opens following a Grand Opening at 11 a.m. Friday

Loganville gets its own Your Pie location following a Grand Opening at 11 a.m. on Friday. Located at 4325 Atlanta Highway, Suite 15/16, the popular pizza restaurant is opening a second location in Walton County. The first one opened in Monroe in December 2018. The Loganville location has had a soft opening and is now ready to open to the general population.

Your Pie, Loganville. Photo from Facebook page.

The franchise that was founded in April of 2008 prides itself on being the first “fast-casual, down-the-line pizza concept to market.” It boasts that it has a pizza that offers “authentic family recipes and Italian culture” with “new ingredients, innovative recipes, and endless choices,” creating a pizza experience with “traditional roots but a flair all its own.”

Click or tap on this link to view more information about the franchise and this link for the menu.

Click or tap on this link to follow Your Pie Loganville on Facebook.