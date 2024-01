Update: At 11:15 a.m. League reported that the road is now back open.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 29, 2024) At 10:20 a.m. this morning, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that Youth-Monroe Road is going to be closed near Ho Hum Hollow Road due to a large tree that has fallen across the roadway. He said Public works and WCFR are responding.

