Another candidate throws his hat into the ring to replace Jones in Georgia Senate

Kacy D. Morgan, another Madison, Ga. resident, has announced a run in 2022 to replace incumbent Georgia Sen. Burt Jones in the Georgia Senate. Jones has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to his District 25 seat in 2022, choosing instead to run for Georgia lieutenant governor. Morgan joins fellow Madison resident, business owner Brett Mauldin, who has already announced he will be running for the seat in 2022. A former Georgia senator, Rick Jeffares, has also announced that he too will be running for the District 25 seat. Morgan is the first to announce a run in the Democratic Primary. Jeffares and Mauldin are both Republicans.

“It’s my goal as the potential representative for the Georgia 25th District Senate Seat, to be a servant of the people and for the people. It’s my promise to the people of the 25th District to hear each and every complaint and to get an answer, and try and find a solution that will be satisfying to all involved. I will bring unity and equality to this office as well as transparency,” Morgan said in making his announcement. “So I ask the people of Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Walton, Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Jones, and Jasper counties to give me a chance to keep this promise, Vote Kacy D Morgan.”

Kacy D. Morgan Bio

Education- Attended: Morgan Co. Public school system, achieved GED in 1995,

Attended: American Military University, Associate of Arts degree in November 2015

Attended: Gupton Jones College of Funeral Services, Associate of Mortuary Science March, 2019

Religion- Deacon, June 1996—Preacher, March, 2004- Ordained, December, 2007-Pastor, Sept. 2015—Masonic 1995-Present

Employment— Ga Department of Transportation, equipment operator 1992-2003, U S Army, July, 1995-October 2015 Retired

(Georgia, A good day- a greater tomorrow)