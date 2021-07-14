Beloved LHS assistant principal Rick Weeks passes away

Loganville High School assistant principal Rick Weeks passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Loganville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Weeks served as assistant principal at LHS for the past 14 years. He leaves behind his wife Julie Weeks of Bishop, Hannah Weeks and Ryan Weeks, both of Athens, and his sister, Kathy Self of Loganville.

Rick Weeks – Photo Credit Loganville High School