Breaking: Crash on Hwy 78 at Youth Monroe Road Saturday results in minor injuries

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 4, 2024) – A two-vehicle crash at the intersections of Highway 78 and Youth Monroe Road at a out 2:365 p.m. on Saturday afternoon resulted in minor injuries. The crash was worked by Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Scott Whisnant with WCSO said there were minor injuries by complaint as a result of the crash and none required transportation to a hospital.

“V1 coming off Youth Monroe failed to yield after the stop sign and got t-boned by V2 traveling east on Highway 78,” Whisnant said.

A crash at the intersection less than a week ago resulted in a double fatality and WCSO reports that, since 2008, there had been 206 crashes resulting in 42 injuries and six fatalities at that intersection. Walton County and Georgia Department of Transportation are currently working on plans to improve safety at the intersections of Youth Monroe, Sardis Church and H.D. Atha roads at the intersections with Highway 78 that will also result in a traffic light at the Youth Monroe Road intersection.

