Crash involving motorcycle shuts down lanes on Hwy 78 in Loganville Wednesday night

LOGANVILLE, GA (July 28, 2022) – Westbound lanes on Highway 78 in front of the QuikTrip in Loganville were shut down for more than an hour just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to a 2-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Walton with serious but non-life threatening injuries,” Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Monroe said.

This is the fourth motorcycle crash on Highway 78 in Walton County in the last two months, one of them fatal. Cameron Adams, critically injured on July 4th at the intersection of Highways 78 and 20 in Loganville continues to struggle to recover from his injuries. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help in his recovery.