Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal returns

Domestic violence is a problem in Georgia and across the country and Walton and surrounding counties are not spared from some of the serious complications and sometimes tragic results of it. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal – a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.

Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995 as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence serving the three counties. While it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal. This was deemed a resounding success and plans were immediately made for a follow up in 2020. The pandemic unfortunately put an end to plans for 2020 as well as 2021, but it returned in 2022 and then again in 2023 raising more than $62,000 and $71,000 respectively for the organization.

The good news is, this year’s event returns next month. Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2024 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star.

The dance teams this year are:

Pam Kines with Alma Bajramoris

Andrea Lane with Kyle Jones

Kathy Giles with Janine Nunn, Wendy Knight, Staci Dye and Jane Moore

Bryana Barber with Michael Asenova

Branden and Rebecca Whitfield with Addie Linder

Lynn and Vashon Hill with Nicole Duncan

Mary Smith with Christian Smith

Returning Champs: Kerie Rowe with Sabrina Burke

Over the next few days, we will introduce the teams and encourage you to get tickets to attend the event in support of your favorite team. It is a fun night of entertainment for a much needed resource in the local community.

Click or tap on the link below for an introduction from the first two team to be featured – returning champions Kerie Rowe with Sabrina Burke and Pam Kines with Alma Bajramoris.

Kerrie Rowe and Sabrina Burke

Pam Kines and Alma Bajramoris

Click on this link to purchase tickets and cast your votes for your team.

