Do you plan on attending a Watch Party for Monroe’s own Olympian Thursday?

If you haven’t yet found a 2021 Tokyo Olympic Watch Party in Monroe Thursday to watch Javianne Oliver Go for the Gold, Southern Brewery in Monroe has you covered. Javianne is competing in the Women’s 100 m scheduled for 10:40 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Join in downtown celebrations to cheer on our local Olympic athlete, Javianne Oliver!

She will be competing in two Olympic Events:

Women’s 100m Sprint on Thursday, July 29th, 8:00 pm- 11:00 pm, and on Saturday, July 31st, Semi finals at 6:15 am and final at 8:30 am .

and on . Women’s 100m – 4x100m Relay on Wednesday, August 4th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Friday, August 6th, at 8:30 am.

Watch Party Locations:

Thursday, July 29th- Southern Brewery (123 N Lumpkin ) coverage begins at 8:00 pm. Women’s 100m will be at 10:40pm

Saturday, July 31st – Monroe Farmers Market (Court Street, Downtown Monroe) Street Party! Coverage begins at 8:30 am, Women’s 100m finals will be at 8:50 am.

Southern Brewery opens at 8:30 am- enjoy Silver Queen Food Truck Breakfast!

Pot Luck Cafe- enjoy breakfast as you watch the games.

Wednesday, August 4th- Coverage begins at 8:00 pm. Women’s 100m relay will be at 9:00 pm. Watch at these locations: Southern Brewery, Amici, Silver Queen, South on Broad.

Friday, August 4th- Coverage begins at 8:30 am. Women’s 100 m relay Finals will be at 9:30 am. Watch as you enjoy breakfast at Bistro South & Pot Luck Cafe.