ETC Georgia is now operating a monthly Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA

ETC (End the Cycle) Georgia’s is now operating a Pet Food Pantry in Monroe, GA. in an effort help those animal lovers who need a little help taking the best care they can of their beloved pets. If somebody is in a position where they cannot drive, the volunteers will try and get to them with the donated items of pet food or litter, as supplies last. The are inviting people who need the help to please come to the food pantry on the days it is open, but to please come only if you need the help!! If you can purchase it on your own, the ask that you leave it for those who need it more than you.

Click or tap on the Youtube video below from Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions to find out more about ETC of Georgia and the new Pet Food Pantry in Monroe.

The food pantry is located at Silo Self Storage, 400 Mayfield Drive, Monroe. This is the road closest to Highway 78 as you are leaving or entering Monroe on Hwy 11. The pantry is operated once a month. You can find out what day it will be open each month by checking on the Facebook page at this link. They ask that on pickup day, you stay in your car outside the gate. Members or volunteers will come to your car to find out what you need. They are not allowed to have everyone come right to the storage unit. ETC Georgia is grateful to have a climate controlled storage unit at Silo Self Storage in Monroe where the food can be kept safe and fresh.

If anybody is in a position to donate, please email them at etcgeorgia.org@gmail.com in order to arrange drop off or pick up of the donated items. Atlanta Humane Society is also providing quarterly donations with items for local pet owners in need.