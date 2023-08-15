Focus: Former mayor outlines reasons he wishes to run for Monroe City Council District 7

In this issue of Focus, Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions interviews Monroe City Council District 7 candidate, former Monroe mayor Greg Thompson. Incumber District 7 Councilman Nathan Little has already said he will not seek re-election and Thompson subsequently announced his intention to run for the seat.

Before current Mayor John Howard was elected, Thompson served for 12 years as mayor of Monroe. Prior to that, he served on the Monroe City Council and he currently serves the community as the owner of John’s Supermarket and Bistro South Restaurant on South Broad Street.

Everidge sat down with the former mayor last week to discuss his reasons for throwing his hat into the ring for the District 7 seat.