Food Truck Friday returns to Monroe Friday

What better way to close out summer vacation thank with Food Truck Friday for lunch and Movies at the Mill in the evening.

The community is invited to the lawn of Monroe Cotton Mills for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 29th. It is promising “some of the best food trucks in the area.” These include:

Island Chef

A Little Nauti

Strange Taco

South of Philly

Johnny Knuckles

Silver Queen

King Kabob

Grubbin Out

Atlanta Burger Truck

Fish & Chips

Not As Famous Cookie Company

Kona Ice

Queen Churro

This event is presented by Keep Smiling Plumbing and hosted by Monroe Cotton Mills in support of NG3 – Next Generation: Character Community Change – a non-profit with a goal “to develop men and women of character to create a positive change in our community through relationships and serving.”

Food Truck Dinner/ Movies at the Mill will begin at 6:30 pm. Click here for details. The Monroe Cotton Mills is located at 601 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA.