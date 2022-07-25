Friday Movies at the Mill in Monroe will show ENCANTO

Event will include dinner food trucks and family fun zone with bouncies for the kids

What better way to close out the last weekend of summer vacation 2022 than with Movies at the Mill in Monroe. At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, swing by for an evening of family fun, dinner and a showing of ENCANTO.

There will also be a Family Fun Zone of bouncies for the kids and beer & wine sales for the adults and a host of food trucks to suit a myriad of tastes. These include:

Island Chef

Queen Churro

A Little Nauti

Stange Taco

Not as Famous

South of Philly

Johnny Knuckles

Kona Ice

Hungry Hippo

Silver Queen

King Kabob

Meatballerz

Grubbin Out

Scoops

The Funnel Cake Guys

Soul Trucking Good

There’s no cost to attend the fun and the movie and you can purchase the food and drinks of your choice. Trucks and bar accept cash or cards. There is free parking at Felker Park and leashed pets are welcome too.

This is a continuation of Food Truck Friday for lunch, which is also presented by Keep Smiling Plumbing and hosted by Monroe Cotton Mill in support of NG3 – Next Generation: Character Community Change – a non-profit with a goal “to develop men and women of character to create a positive change in our community through relationships and serving.”

Food Truck Dinner/ Movies at the Mill begin at 6:30 pm. The Monroe Cotton Mills is located at 601 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA.