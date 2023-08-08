Former Monroe mayor to run for District 7 seat

Greg Thompson officially announces his candidacy

Greg Thompson has long been a civic leader in Monroe, both as a business owner and elected official.

The owner of John’s Supermarket previously served 12 years as mayor of Monroe with even more time on the city council.

Thompson is now set for a return to local politics as he officially announced his intention to run for the District 7 seat on the council. The seat will be vacant as incumbent Nathan Little has already said he will not seek re-election.

Former Monroe Mayor Greg Thompson. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

Thompson is proud of the accomplishments the city made when he served as an elected official.

“During that time, some of my accomplishments were over $10 million in federal and state grants awarded to the city to help property taxes stay low, rolling back rates every year I was in office, overseeing the resurgence of our Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Program,” he said.

Thompson is the first candidate to announce for the vacant District 7 seat.

His previous service as mayor and as a council member, combined with his long local business ties, make him the favorite for the race even if another candidate emerges.

“I am also seeking re-election for this seat to help the Mayor and Council continue the work they are doing to make Monroe a destination sought out by tourists and new families alike,” Thompson said. “I would also like to see a temporary homeless shelter built within Walton County. Of course the city cannot do it on its own because of the tremendous cost it would incur to build and staff such a shelter. We would have to seek willing partners to take on this endeavor, as well as grants from either state or federal funds.”

In coming weeks, Thompson said he will have an official website for voters to visit if they would like to read more about his campaign or to volunteer to help. He thanked voters and citizens for their support and their vote on Nov. 7. District 7 is one of multiple council seats up before the Monroe voters this year.

Qualifying for the seats up for reelection this year will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 in the office of the Walton County Board of Elections and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring Street in Monroe. The qualifying fee for candidates is $180.00. The election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. The Monroe City Council seats up for reelection in November 2023 are for Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7.