Introducing two more teams performing at 2024 Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal

Meet the teams and get your tickets for the big night and support of your chosen team

This year’s Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal returns next month. It will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star.

Click or tap on this link for more information on the project.

The dance teams this year are:

We continue to introduce the teams and encourage you to get tickets to attend the event in support of your favorite team. It is a fun night of entertainment for a much needed resource in the local community.

Click or tap on the link below for an introduction from the next two team to be featured – Andrea Lane with Kyle Jones and Kathy Giles with Janine Nunn, Wendy Knight, Staci Dye and Jane Moore. There are links to those already introduced on the names of those featured.

Andrea Lane with Kyle Jones

Kathy Giles with Janine Nunn, Wendy Knight, Staci Dye and Jane Moore

Click on this link to purchase tickets and cast your votes for your team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

