Little officially named permanent Barrow County Manager

Kevin Little. Contributed photo

After holding the title of interim county manager since Jan. 1, former Walton County Board of Commissioner Chairman Kevin Little has now been officially named permanent Barrow County manager.

In a press release, Barrow County announced that the Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting on Friday, March 26, 2021, and formally named Little as their new county manager.

“Coming from just down the road in Walton County where he was Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for 20 years, Little brings a wealth of knowledge in transportation, economic development, public works, and employee relations,” the press release reads. “Little has a Bachelor’s degree from Georgia College in Public Administration and Political Science. He has been working in local government for the last 30 years, including a 3-year stint at the Georgia Department of Transportation.”

Little said, “I am truly excited and humbled to be named Barrow County Manager. I look forward to working with the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, along with the employees, to continue the successes that are taking place here.”

Little chose not to run for reelection to the Walton County Board of Commissioners last year. David Thompson ran unopposed and was sworn in as the new Chairman of the Walton County BOC in January 2021.