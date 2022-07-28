MAHS and Walton County community mourns the passing of another coach this summer

The Monroe Area High School has lost a second coach this summer. On Monday, July 25, 2022, MAHS Varsity assistant boys basketball coach Dervic “Derrick” Kelly passed away. Condolences immediately began pouring in for this MAHS graduate and popular coach.

“On behalf of the Walton County School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Derrick Kelly,” Walton County School Superintendent Nathan Franklin said in statement. “As a community coach and MAHS graduate, Coach Kelly was a beloved member of the Hurricane family and Monroe community. He made a positive impact on the lives of many student-athletes coaching basketball and track. He was a difference maker and will be greatly missed by all.”

Celebration of Life for Mr. Dervic “Derrick” Kelly will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Lighthouse World Outreach Center. Interment will be in Spring Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. His viewing will be from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Young-Levett Funeral Home.

Coach Derrick Kelly with a former MAHS Basketball Team.

The MAHS community was already mourning the loss of girls softball coach Nicole Conwell who passed away on July 7, 2022.