Mal’s Krazy Krab in Monroe is now open

Walton County is in the middle of an incredible growth spurt. According to the latest census report, its population grew substantially between 2000 and 2018, almost an increase of 30,000 people. Along with the residential growth, the businesses also grew in many different categories. Mallory Hill is a woman who has contributed to that growth with the recent Grand Opening of Mal’s Krazy Krab in Great Oaks Plaza in Monroe.

Ribbon Cutting of Mal’s Krazy Krab. Contributed photo

Born, bred, and educated in Monroe, Hill is one of the area’s newest entrepreneurs. She attended Georgia Walton Academy, graduating in 2006. She then went on to attend Emmanuel College on a partial basketball scholarship doubling up on her credits to finish her degree in Business Administration graduating in 2010. Hill continued with her studies and received a Degree in Associate Science in Funeral Service, graduating in 2015. While doing all of this, she owned and operated a non-profit which she started because she “wanted to give back to the community.”

“I have always wanted to help others and I loved to cook. I learned how to cook from my mother and others and I became skilled and started catering chicken and ribs. I gave away two scholarships a year, cooked for others, and had a Christmas for Kids program,” she said.

Hill named her nonprofit “Finish the Race.” Starting a fundraiser catering BBQ plates, she also started catering seafood which was very successful. This is what led her to her first seafood restaurant, Mal’s Krazy Krab.

“I want to thank the community for all of the support that they have given me,” she said.

Mal’s Krazy Krab offers seafood entrees including crab legs, fried oysters, shrimp, catfish, tilapia, flounder, sausage, all the sides, and much more. Catering is also available for larger parties or events.

Mal’s Krazy Krab is located at 500 Great Oaks Drive, Ste. 8, in Monroe across from Tractor Supply off Hwy 138. For hours of operation and ordering for take-out call 678-635-8987. For a look at the menu and to find out more about what the restaurant offers, like it on Facebook.