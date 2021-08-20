Monroe qualifying for City Council elections close with challengers for all seats except for one

Update

When qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 City of Monroe municipal elections all but one seat was challenged. Incumbent Mayor John Howard, District 3 City Councilman Ross Bradley and District 8 City Councilman David Dickinson will have to campaign to hold onto their seats. Howard is facing a challenge from Emilio Kelly, Bradley from Charles Boyce III, and Dickinson from former Monroe fire chief Bill Owens. District 3 Councilman Tyler Gregory has qualified unopposed.

Update

By close of business Thursday, incumbent Mayor John Howard and District 8 City Councilman David Dickinson found themselves with a challenge to their seats on the City Council. Former Monroe Fire Chief Bill Owens announced a run for District 8, putting Dickinson on notice that he would have to campaign to hold onto his seat. Dickinson had already qualified.

The same for Howard when Monroe businessman Emilio Kelly of Mookie Moos Philadelphia Water Ice qualified to challenge him for his seat. Howard, who announced several months ago that he would be running for a second term as mayor of Monroe, said he admires his opponents entrepreneurial spirit and welcomes anyone wanting to serve the citizens of Monroe.

“While I would always recommend learning the processes of the city by attending meetings or serving on committees, I welcome anyone who wants to serve the citizens of Monroe,” Howard said. “I admire my opponent’s entrepreneurial spirt, and I am impressed with his attempts to build his small business at many of our community events at the Downtown Green.”

Incumbent District 3 Councilman Ross Bradley also qualified to run for re-election. Qualifying ends at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, so there is still time for others to throw their hats into the ring.

Update

By Wednesday, incumbent Mayor John Howard, District 6 incumbent Councilman Ty Gregory and District 8 incumbent councilman David Dickinson are the only ones to qualify for re-election. Nobody has yet qualified for District 3, which is currently held by Councilman Ross Bradley and none of the incumbents yet have any challengers. Qualifying for the City of Monroe municipal elections doesn’t close until 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Update

By close of business Tuesday, nobody else had submitted an application to run for mayor of Monroe or for a seat on the Monroe City Council. Current District 8 Incumbent Councilman David Dickinson remains the lone candidate to officially apply to defend his seat on the City Council. However, Monroe qualifying does not end until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, so there is still time to make a race of the 2021 Monroe municipal elections.

Initial Story

Qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 Monroe Municipal Election is now open and officially closed at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Qualifying will be at the office of the Walton County Board of Elections. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring St. in Monroe.

The rates are $216 for the office of mayor and $180 each for the offices of council members for Districts 3, 6 and 8.

The City of Monroe has the mayor’s seat and three council posts on the ballot on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor John Howard is in the final year of his first term and has already said he will run for re-election for another 4-year-term. However, at the end of the first day of qualifying just District 8 Incumbent Councilman David Dickinson had officially submitted his qualifying documentation.

Seats also up this year are District 3 City Council post currently held by Councilman Ross Bradley and District 6 which is currently held by Councilman Tyler Gregory.

This post will be updated each day with names of those qualifying for a seat on the Monroe City Council.

Monroe Mayor

John Howard

Emelio Kelly

Monroe City Council District 3

Ross Bradley

Charles Boyce III

Monroe City Council District 6

Ty Gregory

Monroe City Council District 8

David Dickinson (I)

(I) William Owens