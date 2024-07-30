Motorist injured in Monroe when tree falls during Monday’s Storm

MONROE, GA (July 29, 2024) – Officials report that a female motorist received minor injuries during Monday afternoons storm when a tree came down on a vehicle.

“We had a tree fall on an occupied car at the end of W. Marable St.” Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said. “The driver was transported by Walton EMS with minor injuries to Piedmont Walton.”

Dykes said the tree fell on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. The driver was the only person in the car.

Walton County Fire Rescue reported that three trees came down on the roadway during the storm and one house appeared to have been struck by lightning. Fortunately, however, it did not spark a fire, just electrical damage.

