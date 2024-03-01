MPD Reports: 11-year-old takes the car without permission; cat threatened on Tik-tok; neighbor was talking too loud; other domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 15 – 22, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – Stonecreek BND in reference to a male subject walking through the backyard of the residence approximately 30 minutes before. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Oakwood Ln. – In reference to a suspicious person being on a female subject’s front porch. It was a named person who mistook an address. He was criminally trespassed indefinitely.

Harassment Complaint – Lopez Ln. – In reference to harassment, a female subject wanted to make a report of an anonymous account threatening her cat on TikTok. The comment on her comment was not a direct threat. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Road – In reference to a named person using the apartment complex as a cut through for foot traffic. The building manager wanted him to be criminally trespassed. He was subsequently CT from the property without incident.

Harassment – Blaine Street in reference to the complainant is getting threatening text messages. The complainant was advised she needs to make the report with the Social Circle Police Department because she resides there.

Damage to property – White Oak Dr. – Female subject wanted to report a small quarter sized chip in the paint of her rear bumper on the driver side. Report taken

Dispute – Green St – Verbal dispute between a male and a female – situation mediated.

Theft Report – Gliding Ln, – Female subject reported her medication stolen out of her car. Potential theft occurred in the county. Call transferred to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Vehicle – G W Carver Drive. Complainant called due to a vehicle being parked near her driveway. Complainant believed the vehicle was involved in an accident. Eleven-year-old juvenile took the vehicle for a drive without the owner’s consent.

Agency Assist -N Cherokee Rd @ Partee Dr. Male subject was taken into custody by Social Circle PD. Due to the male’s stature and size SPD requested MPD to transport. SPD is the arresting agency and completed the paperwork at the jail.

Dispute – Towler Street – In reference to the subject showing up to the complainant’s house to grab a bag of his that was inside. He was gone when officers arrived and the complainant was advised that she did not have to keep the subject’s bag in her residence if she did not want to. She placed the bag on the porch and told him he could come get. All ok.

Physical Domestic Dispute – W. Fambrough St. – During a domestic dispute, male subject committed the act of Battery FV against his wife while their son was in the room. Report taken and remedies advised. The subject was later arrested for Battery FVA and Cruelty to children in the 3rd.

Missing Person – E Spring St – Staff member/caretaker at Petals personal care home reported a mental health patient was last seen at approximately 1800 hours last date. He often goes to the BP on E Spring street to get cigarettes in the evenings and was believed to have done so last date. However, he left and never returned to the care home. Entered on GCIC as missing. CID notified. (Update – the man, John Brock, was found deceased more than a week later).

Theft Report – W Spring St – In reference to a male stealing approximately $200 worth of oil. Report taken.

Fraud Report – Plaza Trc – In reference to a female losing $188 off of her health savings account. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Harris St – Male subject reported a red Dodge Ram backed into his brick stairs. Contact made with registered owner who advised he was going to contact the subject and alleviate the situation.

Harassment Report Blaine St. – Female subject wanted a case number for a previous call in the day. Provided case card in reference to earlier case.

Other Law – 5th St. – For record keeping purposes, Female subject needed a report of a named subject dropping off a $700 dollar child support money order at 1530 hours. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr Dispute over a male being on location. Female party was jealous of the male hanging out with another female. Ongoing issues at above location, extensive call history.

Illegal Parking – Davis Street at Page St. Vehicle illegally parked in the roadway. Owner was given a warning and advised to park his vehicle the correct way.

Other Law – Tall Oaks Lane, complainant called due to his neighbor talking too loud.

Dispute – Towler St dispute between the complainant and her ex. The ex will not leave the complainant alone and keeps harassing the complainant. The ex also made threats to harm the complainant and the conversation was recorded. After the investigation a warrant was taken for the subject’s arrest for terroristic threats.

