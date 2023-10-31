MWCA invites you to ‘Spark Your Creativity’ Thursday at the Roe and art center

The Roe in Monroe is hosting a mini Art Show for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts during Thursday’s Light up the Night celebration in downtown Monroe. This offers an opportunity to introduce the art center’s instructors and their works.

From 6- 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, during the downtown Monroe official beginning of the holiday celebrations you’re invited to stop by The Roe to “meet the MWCA instructors and see their works, while discovering all the classes and events offered at MWCA!” You can also make more of a night of it and dine at the Roe. If you want to go ahead and make a reservation for dinner, you can do so at this link.

During the mini Art Show there will be a complimentary charcuterie provided by The Roe and drinks are available for purchase at the bar. You can then stroll down to MWCA through the beautiful lit streets and decorated stores of downtown Monroe to the MWCA to finish up with a complimentary dessert and maybe even get in some early shopping. There are many items available in the Christmas Gift Shop – all made by local artists. Many of the items are under $35.

