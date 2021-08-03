Obituary and funeral service: Allen ‘Todd’ Harrison, 46, of Loganville

HARRISON – Allen Todd Harrison, age 46 of Loganville, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 1, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor David Smith and his brother, Kyle Harrison, officiating.

Todd was a loyal UGA fan and very passionate about cooking and food. He loved country music, especially Luke Combs. Todd was a man of great integrity and was passionate about his family. He loved people and had many friends. He especially loved the Lord.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Wayne and Jenny (Neville) Harrison. Surviving are his loving wife of 23 ½ years, Amy Lynn (Carroll) Harrison of Loganville, GA; daughter, Kamryn Jesse Harrison of Warrenville, SC; son, Bryson Joseph Harrison of Grovetown, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Paige Harrison of Statham, GA; mother-in-law, Katrina Carroll of Sioux Falls, SD; his dogs, Jasper, Ivey, Bear, and Bugsy; grand dog, Marty; and grand cat, Orion; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

