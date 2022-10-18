Public Safety Car Show in Monroe Sunday to benefit Toys for Tots

Contributed photo

Once fall hits, Christmas is just around the corner and early signs of the season of giving are already showing. And to make sure that everybody is able to participate, Toys for Tots is gearing up to make sure that no child misses out in 2022.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is inviting the community to join Georgia State Patrol Post 46 in Monroe for a car show to benefit Toys for Tots, this Sunday, Oct. 23rd, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. This car show will take place at the City of Monroe Police Department located at140 Blaine Street, Monroe, Georgia, 30655. Multiple surrounding agencies will also be participating in a Touch-A-Truck Event. Food trucks will be available. Don’t forget to take a new, unwrapped gift with you for the 2022 Toys for Tots program.

You can get in touch with Trooper Julian Mapes, of GSP Post 46, for car registration details. Post 46 phone number is 770-464-1800.