Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Please note these job postings were found on the web between Sept. 12 – 16, 2021. They could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

The City of Covington is hiring

City of Monroe has many current job postings, including for an accountant, call center technician and an IT tech and a pump lift/station mechanic

Walton County Schools are hiring

Walmart in Monroe has several job postings in store as well as distribution center