Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Dec. 26 – 29, 2021. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

GSP seeks to recruit applicants for the 113th Trooper School

Walgreens hiring in Monroe, Loganville and Winder

City of Monroe hiring accountant, mechanic, more…

Piedmont Walton in Monroe is hiring full and part time positions