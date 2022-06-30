Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between June 26 – 30, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Rack Room Shoes in Monroe Pavilion seeks a sales associate
General and assistant managers sought for Old Navy store planned for Monroe Pavilion
The City of Monroe, GA is hiring
