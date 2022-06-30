Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between June 26 – 30, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Rack Room Shoes in Monroe Pavilion seeks a sales associate

General and assistant managers sought for Old Navy store planned for Monroe Pavilion

The City of Monroe, GA is hiring

Ulta Beauty is hiring in Monroe, Bethlehem and Athens, GA