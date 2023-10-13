St. Alban’s Church will have its annual Blessing of the Animals in Monroe Saturday

St. Alban’s Church in Monroe will have a Blessing of the Animals at the church on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. So if you’re in town for the Fall Festival with your pets for the costume contest, stop by the church, or the pet parade, and have your pets blessed.

The Blessing of the Animals is an annual October event in the Episcopalian community in honor of St. Francis of Assisi – the patron saint of animals and the environment. St. Francis is a reminder of the relevance of always being kind to animals and the environment. So in October every year, St. Alban’s Church in Monroe holds a special event to bless animals. People arrive at church with dogs, cats, rabbits and more to get blessings in honor of St. Francis.

Father Rich Bardusch will conduct the Pet Blessing by Saint Alban’s at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Courthouse just before the Pet Costume contest. Alternatively, you can go to St Alban’s Church (located across from the Monroe Utilities Building fountain) from noon to 1 p.m. to have your pet blessed.

Certificates of blessing will be available at both locations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

