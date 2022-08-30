Strange Taco in Monroe is hiring in advance of a planned late September opening date

Strange Taco, a new restaurant in Monroe, is scheduled to open sometime next month and is currently hiring. If you are interested in apply, click or tap on this link to fill out an application.

The Strange Taco Bar is opening a permanent location at the other end of N. Lumpkin Street in the building that was vacated by Lane’s BBQ. Strange Taco Bar, to open at 127 N. Lumpkin St., is the latest venture of Chris Collins and partners of L.R. Burger fame. It will extend the entertainment area on N. Lumpkin Street that has been the home of such events as Battle of the Burgers.

As was the case with L.R. Burger, Monroe’s Strange Taco Bar is not the owners first venture into a particular brand of cuisine. A Strange Taco Bar has been operating in Lawrenceville since the summer of 2017 – as featured in the Gwinnett Daily Post at that time.

If you want to find out what tacos you will be able to get from there on Taco Tuesday, or any other day of the week, get a look at the menu from the Lawrenceville location at this link. To find out when and where the Strange Taco Bar follow it on the Strange Taco Bar Monroe’s Facebook page.