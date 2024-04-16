Community is invited to the Grand Opening Thursday of Monroe’s new Town Green

We have watched it for months now and its time is finally here! Thursday is the Grand Opening of Monroe’s new Town Green – and for the occasion, there will be “food trucks, fun, and local musical talent.”
The Town Green’s groundbreaking ceremony took place on Nov. 30, 2021, during the City’s Bicentennial celebrations – and now, 2 1/2 years later, it will finally be open to the public.
The community is invited to share in the celebration. The official Ribbon Cutting is at 4 p.m., followed by fun and entertainment for all in attendance.
Below is the line up of live entertainment at the Town Green’s inauguration concert in honor of its Grand Opening.
