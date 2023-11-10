Two injured in collision between crane and passenger vehicle in Walton County

Crash on Highway 11 at Whitney Road in Walton County on Nov. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 9, 2023) – What began as a busy day for first responders on local roads Thursday morning, didn’t let up any by the end of the day.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said crews responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a crane at 4.17 p.m. on Highway 11 at at Whitney Road.

“(There were) two vehicles involved,” League said. “One was a large crane that overturned.”

League said the collision resulted in two minor injuries, one in the crane and the other in the passenger car. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

