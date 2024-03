Update: Man burned in overnight fire Sunday has died of his injuries

Fire has been ruled accidental

Update: Feb. 29, 2024 – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that the man burned in Sunday’s fire has died.

“This morning, 61-year-old, Charles Gary Mitchell, died from burn injuries sustained during a fire in a shop building located at 2448 Pond Lane in Social Circle, Georgia,” League said. “Mr. Mitchell was flown from the scene of the fire by Air ambulance to the Grady Hospital Burn Unit in Atlanta.”

League said the nature of the fire has been ruled accidental by fire investigators from Walton County Fire Marshals office. The fire cause has been determined to be combustible materials stored to close to a wood burning stove.

Mitchell was the third person to die as a result of a structure fire in Walton County this week. Two ladies died in a fire at the Mews apartments in Loganville in the early morning hours of Monday.

Update: Feb. 27, 2024

Update: Officials with Walton County Fire Rescue report that the 61-year-old man who was lifeflighted Sunday following a fire in an outdoor structure remains in a burn unit in a critical condition.

“We were advised he is in critical condition in the burn unit,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “His prognosis doesn’t look good.”

League said the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Initial story

61-year-old received severe burns and a second person received moderate burns

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 25, 2025) – A 61-year-old man was lifeflighted to Grady Memorial in the early morning hours of Sunday morning with severe burns following a structure fire in Walton County. A second person received less severe burns.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department responded to the structure fire in an outdoor shop building behind a residence in the 2400 block of Pond Lane near Social Circle at 3:53 am Sunday morning.

“A 61-year-old male who was inside the building at the time of the fire received severe burns and had to transported by Air ambulance to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.,” League said. “A second person received moderate burns and was transported by Walton County EMS ambulance to Grady Hospital.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is under investigation by the WCFR Fire Marshal’s office and the State Fire Marshal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print