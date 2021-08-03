Walton County BOC to vote on CU permits, Verizon cell tower, summer day camp, mini storage units, automotive shop and more in August 2021 meeting

The Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe. Items on the agenda include several conditional use permits for a summer day camp on Centerhill Church Road, a Verizon telecommunications tower at 3670 Anglin Road, a rezone and CU permit for for mini storage units on Center Hill Church Road and a rezone for auto repairs and and auto sales at 2032 Highway 138.

The property on E. Church Street proposed for the public safety complex is not on the agenda. It was voted on last month, but following a large community backlash, including by the Monroe City Council, BOC Chairman David Thompson announced Friday that the public safety complex, including the jail, would no longer be located on that property. He said alternative locations will be sought. However, there is likely to still be a large number of opponents in attendance at the meeting to make sure that their objections are still evident.

The community is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

MEETING OPENING 2.1. PledgeofAllegiance&Invocation 2.2. Call to Order 2.3. RollCall ADOPTION OF AGENDA 3.1. Additions/Deletions PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS 4.1. Approval of CU21050003 for Summer Day Camp on 4.13 & 2.43 acres – Applicant/Owners: Kevin & Shelley Shelnutt – 5889 Center Hill Church Rd-Map/Parcel C0110108 & 336 Brook Hollow Lane-Map/Parcel N011F018 – District 3 (tabled 7/6/2021) 4.2. Approval with Conditions CU21050017 for a telecommunications tower on 19.86 acres – Applicant: Verizon Wireless/Owner: Geiger Farms LLC – Property located at 3670 Anglin Rd-Map/Parcel C0520065 – District 3Condition – Commercial driveway apron be installed 4.3. Approval with Conditions Z21060003 – Rezone 7.145 acres from A1 to B2 for mini storage units with conditional use for outside storage – Applicant: Louie E Crowe/Owner: Louie E Crowe Sr. (Deceased) – Property located at 4019 Center Hill Church Rd/Hwy 81/Map/Parcel C0510112 – District 3Conditions – Commercial driveway with proper acel/decel lanes, center turn lane on proposed Center Hill Church Rd ingress and egress location, screening fence, no storage of semi-trucks 4.4. Approval with Conditions Z21060005 – Rezone 4.71 acres from B2 to B3 for major automotive repair & motor vehicle sales – Applicant: Roger Dieujuste/Owners: Gregory & Teresa Thompson – Property located at 2032 Hwy 138-Map/Parcel C0760036A00 – District 4Conditions – Automotive repair and automotive sales only, all to be contained within fenced area as shown on site plan

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 5.1. Amendment – OA21040011 Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet #4 dated 5/3/2021 (tabled 7/6/2021) 5.2. Ordinance – Third Party Inspections 5.3. Proposed Amended Fee Schedule – Planning and Development 5.4. Proposed Road Name Change – Mt. Ena Church Road to Mt. Enon Church Road ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 6.1. Approval of July 6, 2021 Meeting Minutes 6.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater 6.3. Declaration of Surplus Property 6.4. Engagement Letter – Holland and Knight 6.5. Contract Renewal – Correct Health Inmate Medical 6.6. Contract Renewal – Walton Co. School District – School Resource Program 6.7. Agreement – Condrey and Associates – Review and Update Compensation/Classification System 6.8. Engagement Letter – Mauldin & Jenkins – FY2021 Audit 6.9. Contract – Purchase of VFW Building 6.10. Agreement – Carter Watkins Associates – Extension Office Building 6.11. IGA – Loganville Election 2021 6.12. Proposal – Precision Planning – Additional Design Services

7. RESOLUTIONS

7.1. Resolution – Adoption of 2021 Millage Rates for Walton County 7.2. Resolution – Adoption of Walton County Board of Education 2021 Millage Rate 7.3. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget – Extension Office Bldg. 7.4. Resolution – Adopting Project Length Budget – Resurfacing and LMIG Striping 7.5. Resolution – FY22 Budget Amendments

DISCUSSION8.1. Davenport&Company,LLC PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow theinstructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT