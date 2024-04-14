Walton County Chamber of Commerce to host Political Candidate Forum April 18

Walton County residents are invited to a Political Candidate Forum hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The forum with take place at the Walton Historic Courthouse, located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The event is billed as one dedicated to “fostering dialogue, understanding, and civic engagement.⁣”

The forum will feature Walton County Board of Education District 6 and 7 candidates, Walton County Board of Commission candidates for Chairman and District 2 and 6 as well as candidates for Clerk of Superior Court, Sheriff and coroner. Times of the various candidates are given below.

⁣

Questions have been submitted by community members and will be asked of each candidate for a particular post. The questions are specific to the position, but not to any particular candidate.

Click or tap on this link to see election details and sample ballots.

