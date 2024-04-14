Walton County Chamber of Commerce to host Political Candidate Forum April 18

Walton County residents are invited to a Political Candidate Forum hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The forum with take place at the Walton Historic Courthouse, located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The event is billed as one dedicated to “fostering dialogue, understanding, and civic engagement.”
The forum will feature Walton County Board of Education District 6 and 7 candidates, Walton County Board of Commission candidates for Chairman and District 2 and 6 as well as candidates for Clerk of Superior Court, Sheriff and coroner. Times of the various candidates are given below.
Questions have been submitted by community members and will be asked of each candidate for a particular post. The questions are specific to the position, but not to any particular candidate.
Click or tap on this link to see election details and sample ballots.
