Voter registration for General Primary ends April 22

Sample ballots are now available for voters to get an advanced look what to expect at the polls

The 2024 election season is beginning to heat up with registration for the general primary ending in two weeks, on April 22, at which time the county will begin mailing out ballots.

Qualifying for the general primary elections in Walton County closed with several contested races set to be on the ballot this year. The general primary for Georgia and Walton County will be Tuesday, May 21. The runoff for the May 21 primary will be June 18. Also on the ballot will be the 2025 SPLOST.

Requests for absentee by mail applications will be accepted from now until May 10. Advanced voting will begin on April 29 and run until May 17.

According to Lisa Clark, assistant director for Walton County Elections, the ballots are long with six questions and the SPLOST on each party ballot and this will increase the wait times at the polls.

“We are hoping if we get the information out through the paper, libraries, city halls, community centers…etc. that it will help prepare the voters to know how they will vote, therefore decreasing the wait times,” Clark said.

Below are the three sample ballots and you can take a look at what to expect, and research your preferences, before showing up at the polls to vote. The three sample ballots, Democrat, Republican, and non-partisan follow for your reference.

Democratic Primary Sample Ballot for May 21, 2024

Republic Primary Sample Ballot for May 21, 2024

Non-Partisan Primary Sample Ballot for May 21, 2024

The 2024 general election for Georgia is Nov. 5 with the runoff, if needed, set for Dec. 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

