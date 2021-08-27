Walton County School District report .86 % of school population positive for COVID-19 this week

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week. There is a total of 140 64 cases district wide, which represents .86% of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is down from the 1.0 % last week when there were 164 confirmed cases.

Below is the report for the week 20 – 26, Aug. 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.