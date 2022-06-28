Walton County Schools will again use federal funds to purchase school supplies for students

District will also provide classroom supplies for teachers

For the second year in a row, Walton County School District will use a portion of federal funds (ESSER III-ARP) to purchase all necessary school supplies for WCSD students. This year it will include students in the elementary, middle and high schools. WCSD announced that parents will only need to purchase a book bag and reusable water bottle (if preferred) for the 2022-23 school year.

Individual school supply kits will be provided for students in grades K-8 at the scheduled open house events or on the first day of school. In addition, bulk supplies for pre-k and high school students will be distributed at each school as needed as well as all necessary classroom supplies. If additional supplies are needed throughout the school year, those will be ordered.

The district will also provide classroom supplies for teachers as requested.

You can visit https://wcsd.info/backtoschool22 for more details and additional important back-to-school information.