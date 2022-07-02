WCSO Deputy injured in Thursday morning crash in Monroe

Crash on Madison Avenue at Vine Street on June 30, 2022. Photo credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

MONROE, GA – (July 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Henry ‘Bo’ Huff received serious injuries in the crash at Vine Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning. WCSO Chief Deputy Keith Brooks asked that the community keep him in their prayers Friday and over the weekend as he undergoes surgery for injuries he received as a result on the crash.

The two-vehicle crash shut down Madison Avenue at Vine Street at 9.35 a.m. on June 30 as first responders worked the incident. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said that two people were injured in the crash and were transported to Piedmont Walton with non life-threatening injuries. One of them was Lt. Huff who was later transported to Piedmont Athens for surgery.

“Please keep him in your prayers as he goes through the surgery. He has his wife and family over there with him,” Brooks said. “He is a lifelong Walton County resident and has worked for the Sheriff’s office for 30 plus years. He does a lot for Walton County as well as other agencies.”

Huff works as a detective in crime scene investigations and Brooks said his expertise is used not just by WCSO but by other agencies as well.

Brooks said the other driver was cited in the crash. Georgia State Patrol worked the incident.

“The at fault driver was traveling west on Vine Street and stopped at the stop sign at its intersection with S Madison Ave. She stated she thought it was a four-way stop,” GSP TFC1 Ethan Smith said. “When she did not see anyone coming she attempted to cross over when she struck Lt Huff’s vehicle, which was traveling north on South Madison Ave. Mr. Huff’s vehicle was overturned.”

Smith said basically it was a failure to yield after stopping at the stop sign. He said he was told at Piedmont Walton that Lt Huff had experienced a fracture in one of his neck vertebrae. The at fault driver sustained minor injuries.