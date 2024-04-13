Weather Alert: Wind Advisory in force as more trees and power lines come down

WALTON COUNTY, GA (APRIL 12, 2024) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of north Georgia, including Walton and Gwinnett and surrounding areas – and Walton County authorities are already feeling the impact.

“Lots of trees going down today in this wind. We’ve had two brush fires caused by falling power lines, one on Mt Carmel Church Road, and one on New Hope Church Road,” Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said.

The Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and residents are urged to secure outdoor items that could be impacted. Also more tree limbs could be blown down resulting in some power outages and drivers are urged to use extra caution especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Authorities reported 20 incidents of trees or power lines down in the early morning hours yesterday when the gusty winds followed heavy rains.

