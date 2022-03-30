Casting call in Loganville Sunday for paid background actors for Zoltar

There will be a casting agent in Loganville for paid background actors to appear in the Apple television movie series codenamed “Zoltar.” The movie is currently being filmed in Loganville. There will be an open casting call from 12 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Rock Gym located at 135 Main St. in Loganville. The staff will be doing an IN PERSON open call. This is an opportunity for people to register with Central Casting and get booked ON THE SPOT for Zoltar.

Read the flyer below on details and requirements to apply.